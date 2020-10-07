Gravesides service for Rev. Rual W. Morris was held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday October 3 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Rev. David Morris officiating. The family received friends from 9:30 – 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Rev. Morris passed away Monday in Florida.

A memorial service was also held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Pine Forest United Methodist Church, Pensacola, Fla. Dr. Andy Blackmon officiated.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bonnie Salter Morris; sons, Steve (Pat) Morris of Montgomery and the Rev. Dan (Sharmon) Morris of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Willene M. Beck of Atmore and Carlisle (Bert) Morris of Robertsdale; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Worth and Jettie Campbell Morris; and brother, Dual “Spud” Morris.

He was born in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. on May 9, 1930. He was a resident of Pace, Fla. He graduated from McCullough High School, Huntingdon College and Candler School of Theology, Emory University. He was a pastor and ordained elder in the Alabama West Florida Conference of The United Methodist Church serving churches full-time and part-time in retirement from 1949 until 2010.