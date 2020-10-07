Travis Mason Burkett, of Georgiana, passed away on his 94th birthday, September 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Jimmie Lou Casey Burkett; daughters, Sue (Al) Gaston, Gail (Rickie) Piggott; grandchildren, Tara Starr Cowles (Bob); Mason Gaston (Cindy); Drew Gaston (Amy); Travis Piggott (Michele), and Susanna Gaston; great grandchildren, Ashton Starr Ruffin (Will), Savannah Starr Gill (Ryan), Patrick Starr, Madison Ann Gaston, James Davis Gaston, Griffin Gaston, John Millan Gaston and Benen Burkett Gaston, Kaitlyn Piggott and Addie Piggott; and great-great grandchildren, Levi and Faith Ruffin.

A graveside service and celebration of his life was held at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery on Friday, October 2, at 4 p.m. with burial in the church cemetery.

Mr. Burkett was preceded in death by his parents, Tom Daniel and Mary Pinkerton Burkett and brothers, Ted and T.J. Burkett.

Mr. Burkett spent his early years learning about the wonders of electricity and helped to bring it to rural Alabama in and around Georgiana, where he spent his entire life. After this, he worked briefly with the L&N Railroad before starting work at W.T. Smith Lumber Company.

He would go on to training and certification in electronics — radio and television and was an avid Ham radio operator for years. He owned Burkett’s T.V. Service and Burkett-Jones Furniture with his friend Wayne Jones.

After retirement, he became certified in water treatment and operated the first facility in Georgiana, becoming certified at the highest level. A lifelong learner, he adapted well to the computer and was amazed by the new technology.

He retired from the City of Georgiana as an inspector at the age of 86. He was a Mason, a member of the Georgiana City Council, and a faithful member of the Georgiana Methodist Church.

His greatest joy came from his marriage and his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who cherish memories of his kindness, humor, generosity, patience, keen wit and intellect, and unconditional love.

Memorial gifts can be sent to the Georgiana United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 155 Georgiana, AL 36033) or the Alabama Partnership for Children (2595 Bell Road Montgomery, AL 36117).