DOROTHY ELIZBETH (WHITE) NORMAN

Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth (White) Norman, 92 of Greenville, died on October 6, 2020. Dot, as she was called by most, was born on July 4, 1928 in Bay Minette.

Norman was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Chester and Florence White of Bay Minette; brothers, Donald and Jerry of Bay Minette; and son, Mike (Laurie) Norman of Greenville.

She is survived by three of her four sons, Joby (Brenda), Steve (Robyn) and Todd (Ginger), all of Greenville; grandchildren, Ashley Norman, Michael (Mandy) Norman, Bradford Bankhead, Amanda (Justin) Thomas, Ben (Alaina) Norman, Sam Norman, Tiffany (Digger) Kimbro, Paul Wesley (Elizabeth), Cody Norman and Cam (Bailey) Norman; siblings, Nell Peacock, Shelia Gordon, Kenneth White and Larry White all of Bay Minette; twelve great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Norman graduated high school at 15 years old and worked a few odd jobs before getting married to Joe Norman and moving to Greenville. Once married, she worked for short time as a secretary, but her main job was being a housewife and mother to her four sons.

She enjoyed caring for her sons and attending church. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school at times.

She loved to travel with her friends, playing Bridge and golf. During an interview six years ago, said she believed she lived a good, healthy life and had lived past the age of both of her parents.

Her only regret was not getting the last dance with her husband before he died. Her family is sure she is dancing with him now and singing in the choir. She was a woman of strong faith and believed in God’s plan.

A private family graveside will be held at later date at Magnolia Cemetery with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.