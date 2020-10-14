FOOTBALL WRAP-UP McKenzie earns playoff spot

BY SHEA ODOM

AND RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers secured a spot in the Class 1A playoffs with a 34-12 win over the Kinston Bulldogs in Bulldog territory on Thursday night.

The Tigers scored on their first offensive possession with a 38-yard carry by sophomore Kamern Daniels. The extra point attempt failed.

The Bulldog’s next possession was four and out setting up a Tiger scoring drive by Daniels. The two point conversion was good and the Tigers increased their lead.

On the Tigers next two possessions, Daniels scored on a 34-yard carry and junior JaKarrie McPherson scored on a 2-yard carry.

The Tigers controlled the ball on the ground throughout the first half until the Bulldogs were able to run it in for a touchdown with 2:27 left in the first half. The Bulldog two point conversion failed making the score 28-6 at the close of the first half.

The Tigers opened the second half with a 4-yard scoring run by freshman Tray Rudolph. The Tigers kept the lead throughout the game. The Bulldogs were able to score late in the fourth quarter but failed the two point conversion leaving the final score of 34-12.

The Tigers ended the night with a solid 285 yards on the ground with sophomore Kamern Daniels racking up 204 yards rushing for the night.

The Tigers will host the undefeated Florala Wildcats next Friday at 7 p.m. at Williams-Vickery stadium.

The Greenville High School Tigers fell under the Friday night lights. The 4-1 Tigers squared off with the 3- 2 Eagles of Carroll High from Ozark in conference play.

Though the game was a truly hard fought one, the Eagles emerged victorious 27-21. Greenville will press on with yet another conference matchup against the red and black Bulldogs of Andalusia.

The Bulldogs will stroll into Tiger stadium boasting two back to back shutouts 31-0 over Bibb County and 42-0 over Headland. The Tigers will definitely have their claws full with this one Friday night.

The beleaguered 1 -4 Fort Dale Academy Eagles soared into Monroeville to take on the 3-2 Volunteers of Monroe Academy. Alas the Eagles came up short in a 38-14 loss.

Monroe will face Clark Prep this Friday night in another conference game while the Eagles will try to put one in the win column against a sturdy, determined 5-1 Bessemer Rebels.

Their only loss came at the hands of Glenwood Academy the first game of the season. The Rebels will show up with a sound defeat over Morgan Academy 55-28.

This past week it was Thursday night lights for the Panthers of Georgiana. The cats had their hands full with the undefeated Bulldogs of Brantley in a home conference game.

Unfortunately the Panthers despite their valiant efforts lost to the green and white powerhouse, at the final whistle, the score was 56-12 for the Bulldogs.

The Panther’s, with no time to fret their loss, will host the 4-3 Tigers of Samson in another home conference matchup. Samson comes in with a shutout win over Red Level 14-0; however, Georgiana defeated Red Level 16-12 in their outing. It should make for a great game.