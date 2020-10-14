Mary Stokes Branch, age 70 of Fort Deposit, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Visitation was held on Monday, October 12, the family began receiving friends at 12:30 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Graveside services were held at Fort Dale Cemetery in Greenville with Minister Charles Box officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Branch is survived by her loving husband, Pete Branch of Fort Deposit; daughters, Brenda Champion of Greenville, Christina (Tina) Santos of Fort Deposit; brothers, Franklin Stokes of Mexia, Grady Stokes of Preston, Miss., Kenneth (Debbie) Stokes of Florala, Bill Stokes of Excel; sisters, Kitty (Larry) Pugh of Frisco City and Sherry Watson of Frisco City; step-daughter, Stephanie Harold of Hayneville; step-son, Jason Branch of Greenville, with a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Branch was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mildred Stokes; sons, Chris Cobb, James (Petey) Cobb, Tyler Branch; grandchildren, Aaron Cobb, Dalton Davis; brothers, Alvin Stokes, Clyde B Stokes, Ronnie Dale Stokes; sisters, Louise Lee, Sandra Owens, Barbara (Bobbie) Nichols, and mother in-law, Annette Branch.