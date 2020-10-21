FOOTBALL WRAP-UP McKenzie roughs up Florala

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers ended the Florala Wildcats 7-0 undefeated season under the Friday night lights. The Tigers dominated Florala at Williams-Vickery Field with a 51-38 outstanding conference victory.

Sophomore Kamern Daniels opened up the game with a 22-yard carry for a Tiger touchdown early in the first quarter. Daniels had a total of 91 yards rushing for the night.

Senior Adarius Davison scored on a 65-yard carry with the two point conversion being successful in the first quarter with 6:49 left on the clock. Davison had a total of 105 rushing yards.

The Tigers closed out the first half with a 36-16 lead over the Wildcats.

Junior Zanderion Cook scored on a 50-yard run in the third quarter and led the Tigers in rushing yards with 116 for the night.

Despite the Wildcats attempt at redemption and two second half touchdowns, they were overpowered by the Tigers. McKenzie kept the energy flowing throughout the entire game as the electrified crowd stood behind them.

The now 7-1 Tigers will host the Georgiana Panthers this Friday night at Williams-Vickery Field.

The Greenville High School Tigers suffered a shutout against the Andalusia Bulldogs with a 27-0 conference loss. The Tigers battled, but in the end were unable to secure a win.

The Bulldogs lit up the scoreboard first when Ayden Amis kicked a 35-five yard field goal late in the first quarter. The Bulldogs increased their lead to 13-0 by halftime.

The Bulldogs had a big turnover late in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers are unable to capitalize on it and reach the end zone.

Greenville will host the 8-0 Patriots of Pike Road this Friday night. The Tigers are ready to sink their claws in a conference win.

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles hosted a home conference game Friday night against the 6-1 Bessemer Academy Rebels. The Eagles had the home field advantage, but were unable to come out on top with a 54-21 loss.

With this final, regular season win, the Rebels were able to advance into first in the AISA league.

The Eagles will meet the 6-2 Morgan Academy Senators this Friday night in an away conference game.

The Georgiana Panthers were stopped short of victory with an away conference loss against the Samson Tigers. The Panthers tried to claw their way to a victory, but the game ended in a 35-20 defeat.

The Tigers scored on a one-yard rush with 7:22 left in the first quarter and the Panthers answered with a 19-yard rush in to the end zone, but failed the two-point conversion. The Panthers mounted a comeback in the second half, but ran out of time.

The Panthers will travel to face the McKenzie Tigers this Friday for another cat fight.