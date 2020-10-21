Moore brings campaign to Greenville

BY BRUCE BRANUM

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Barry Moore, who is running for U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, made a visit to Greenville Chevrolet to meet and speak with citizens from the Butler County area.

Moore, who grew up on a farm near Enterprise, graduated from Auburn University and owns a successful trash business, was an Alabama state legislature for eight years and term limited himself.

He was first approached by the Trump Campaign at a Trump Rally in Mobile asking for his endorsement.

After getting out of politics, Moore said he was approached by Donald Trump’s campaign to run for U.S. Congress. After, he and his wife, Heather, prayed about it, Moore said, “We feel the Lord has blessed us to get us this far.”

Moore quoted Micah 6:8 as his inspiration for this campaign. “We are going to do justice, we are going to love mercy and we are going to serve humbly,” he said.

Moore recounted a story of him and his wife visiting President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. President Trump asked Heather who she would appoint to the Supreme Court. Heather replied, “I like Amy Coney Barrett.”

Of their meeting with President Trump, Moore said, “He was just really gracious. He loves the American people and he loves the American Dream.”