Mr. Edward Owen Anderson “Sonny”, 73, of Greenville, died Friday, October 23, 2020. A graveside service was held Monday, October 26, at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park with Brother Randy Harvill officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 10 – 10:45 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Anderson is survived by his son, Eddie Anderson (Delana) of Greenville; daughter, Kim Murphy (John) of Auburn; grandchildren, Wyatt Anderson, Laikyn Anderson (Joseph Peavy), Kailey Murphy and Dalton Murphy; great-grandson, Nathaniel Owen Anderson; sisters, Gina Folds (Cecil) and Terry Anderson; brothers, Mike Anderson (Marilyn), Randy Anderson (Susan) and Richard Anderson and many nieces nephews and other family members.