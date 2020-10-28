Linda S. McCain was born February 13, 1952 in Queens, N.Y. to the (late) MaryAnn and Wade McCain. She slipped into a peaceful slumber on October 13, 2020.

She married Michael Stewart in 1976. From this union two sons and one daughter were born. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and family, which included her companion Rosie (her canine buddy). She also enjoyed making and wearing jewelry.

Linda retired from the Bank of America in New York. Fortunately, Linda was able to spend a great deal of time with her parents (Wade & Anna McCain and her youngest sister Aaliyah). She looked forward to family gatherings, shopping (Dirt Cheap) and eating out.

Linda had an infectious smile. Even through the pain she would smile. This helped her developed a lot of friendships. One special friend was Fannie. Her love for the Lord was so deep that she wore several different hats for First Baptist & Bethel Baptist Georgiana. She always wanted to help in any way possible (secretary, Sunday school teacher, cook, etc.)

Linda was a cancer survivor. She continued living a quality life, until an unforeseeable fall caused her to be in the hospital for 54 days before gaining her wings. Her presence will be greatly missed, a void hard to fill.

She leaves to mourn: parents, Wade & Anna McCain; daughter, Tamina Perry (Kenny); granddaughters, Natasha (Rashaad) and Nicole; grandson, Lil Kenny; great granddaughter, Aniyah, great grandson, Ahmaad; son, Michael Stewart (Satonya); grandsons, Mykel and Kristopher; granddaughters, Neveah, Autumn; late son, Christopher Stewart; sisters, Angie (Sonia, Sophia) Saudah (Marrice, Song Pleasant), Sheryl (Ali, Andrew), Elethiana (Willie), Gyllane, Aaliyah, and Mia (Kurt); brothers, Toni, Raymond, Ralph, and Gerald; aunt, Georgia Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.