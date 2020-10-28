Mildred Killough Turner Tanner, 87, of Lowndesboro, died peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Gulfport, Miss.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 25, at 2:30 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Greenville with Rev. Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery in Glenwood. The family will receive friends at Southside Baptist Church on Sunday, October 25, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Mildred was born in Rutledge to Kendrick and Idelle Defee Killough. She graduated from Luverne High School in 1951 and married the love of her life, Haywood Turner. They enjoyed 31 years of marriage, living in Troy, Luverne and Greenville, until Haywood was tragically killed in a 1982 automobile accident.

In 1993, Mildred married Marshall Tanner of Montgomery. They made their home together on the banks of the Alabama River in the River Bend community near Lowndesboro until recently when Mildred went to live with her son and daughter-in-law in Picayune, Miss. because of her declining health.

Mildred held clerical positions through the years, and retired as long-time Office Manager for Sterling Oil Company in Greenville.

She was a Christian and member of Southside Baptist Church in Greenville where she sang in the Adult Choir, taught in church training, participated in WMU and served on numerous finance, personnel, and staff search committees. At the time of her death, Mildred was a member of River Bend Baptist Church in Lowndesboro where she served in several capacities prior to her health issues.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip Kendrick and Minnie Idelle (Defee) Killough and her husband of 31 years, Marvin Haywood Turner.

She is survived by her son, Marvin Anthony Turner and his wife, Judy (Davis), Picayune, Miss.; her grandson, Benjamin Davis Turner and his wife, Audra (Riggs) , McKinney, Texas; her granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Turner, Houston; her sister, Brenda Killough Franklin, Luverne; and five nephews and a niece. She is also survived by her husband, Marshall Tanner, Lowndesboro, and his family, Marty Tanner, Hope Hull; Emily Rogers (Jesse), River Rogers, and Dusty Pittman, Hope Hull; and Tracey, Charlie and Tanner Shamburger, Montgomery.