Unofficial voting results for Butler County from the Nov. 3 General Election

| | 0

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

 

Voter turnout swelled in Butler County for the Nov. 3 General Election of 2020 with just over a 65 percent turnout.

Of the 14,602 registered voters, there were 9,505 ballots cast. With 23 of the 24 precincts counted there were 8,449 ballots cast at physical voting locations and 1,056 absentee ballots cast that were either delivered by hand or mailed.

The election results are as follows:

(R) indicates Republican

(D) indicates Democrat

(I) indicates Independent

(W) Write – In

 

Straight Party Voting

Democrat            3,131

Republican          2,422

 

U.S. President and Vice-President

(R) Donald J. Trump / Michael Pence       5,448

(D) Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris    3,953

(I) Jo Jorgenson / Jeremy “Spike Cohen    59

(W) Write – In                                                   6

 

U.S. Senator

(R) Tommy Tuberville     5,223

(D) Doug Jones                 4,180

(W) Write – In                   11

 

U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District

(R) Barry Moore                 5,427

(D) Phyllis Harvey-Hall    3,881

(W) Write – In                    9

 

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place No. 1

(R) Greg Shaw   5,436

(W) Write – In   107

 

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place No. 2

(R) Brad Mendheim        5,403

(W) Write – In                  105

 

Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place No. 1

(R)William C. “Bill” Thompson     5,420

(W) Write – In                                   99

 

Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place No. 2

(R) Matt Fridy    5,385

(W) Write – In   95

 

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 1

(R) Mary Windom            5,401

(W) Write – In                   91

 

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 2

(R) Beth Kellum                5,383

(W) Write – In                   85

 

President, Public Service Commission

(R) Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh                    5,165

(D) Laura Casey                                                 4,034

(W) Write – In                                                   3

 

Member, State Board of Education District 1

(R) Jackie Zeigler              5,124

(D) Tom Holmes               3,904

(W) Write – In                   25

 

District Court Judge, Butler County

(R) Nicki Myrick McFerrin           5,086

(D) Brandon Eugene Collins         4,279

(W) Write – In                                   8

 

Butler County Revenue Commissioner

(D) Deborah B. Crews    6,393

(W) Write – In                 125

 

Member, Butler County Commission District 1

(R) Joey Peavy  1,540

(W) Write – In   46

 

Member, Butler County Commission District 2

(D) Jesse McWilliams      1,268

(W) Write – In                   72

 

Member, Butler County Commission District 3

(D) Rebecca Butts            1,098

(R) Frank Hickman          910

(W) Write – In                  4

 

Member, Butler County Commission District 4

(D) Allin Whittle                1,389

(W) Write – In                   25

 

Member, Butler County Commission District 5

(D) Aaron Darrell Sanders             1,161

(R) Johnny Stapleton                      624

(W) Write – In                                   2

 

Member, Butler County Board of Education, District 1

(R) Michael Nimmer       1,348

(D) Joel Dene McCoy      335

(W) Write – In                   15

 

Member, Butler County Board of Education, District 2

(D) Carolyn Kelley Crenshaw       800

(W) Write – In                                 704

 

Member, Butler County Board of Education, District 3

(R) Brandon Sellers         1,434

(W) Write – In                  61

 

Member, Butler County Board of Education, District 4

(D) Kelvin B. Mitchell      1,022

(I) R. Wayne Boswell        604

(W) Write – In                   12

 

Member, Butler County Board of Education, District 5

(R) Eric Gomillion                              992

(D) Kelesia “Keke” Cook                   754

(I) Jacqueline D. Davison                 34

(W) Write – In                                    4

 

State Amendment 1

Yes         5,654

No          1,980

 

State Amendment 2

No          4,110

Yes         2,700

 

State Amendment 3

Yes         4,227

No          2,750

 

State Amendment 4

Yes         4,138

No          2,686

 

State Amendment 5

Yes         4,160

No          2,150

 

State Amendment 6

Yes         4,197

No          2,152

 

Butler County Proposed Amendment

Yes         6,179

No          1,588

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment