ALFA goes to action after Zeta

Alfa Insurance is offering to temporarily suspend policy cancellations due to non-payment of premium and waive late fees for policyholders in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi who are facing financial hardship due to Hurricane Zeta.

A 60-day extended grace period is available for Alfa automobile, homeowner and other property policies, as well as Alabama farm policies.

“A lot of folks are still picking up the pieces from all the damage Hurricane Zeta caused,” said Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell. “At Alfa, we’re thankful for our loyal customers, and we want to do what we can do to help ease the immediate impact from yet another storm.”

“As soon as the storm moved out, Alfa agents, customer service representatives and adjusters moved in to help our policyholders,” Parnell said. “We’re proud of their quick response and the hard work they put in to help people get their lives back together.”

Damage assessments are ongoing, but cotton appears to be the most impacted. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, more than 40% of the cotton crop was still in the field.

Farmers also have reported damage to their soybean crops as high winds whipped the stalks around, making harvest more difficult. Additionally, power outages create concerns for farmers who often rely on electric-powered wells to provide water to their homes and livestock.

Agricultural damage was widespread and impacted numerous commodities. Additional reports include:

Damaged and destroyed barns, grain bins, fences, poultry houses and greenhouses

Loss of stored hay bales

Damage to peach and citrus trees in orchards, as well as blueberry bushes

Downed trees blocking farm-to-market roads

Loss of pecan crop, which was already drastically lower due to Hurricane Sally

Destroyed irrigation equipment, including center pivots

To request an extended grace period, policyholders should contact their local Alfa service center or 1-800-964-2532.

Hardship requests will be reviewed based on individual circumstances for customers whose policies were in force on the date of Hurricane Zeta and who live in impacted areas.

Customers may file claims or make payments at AlfaInsurance.com or through the Alfa2Go® mobile app.