FOOTBALL WRAP UP McKenzie to host Loachapoka in first round

The Greenville Tigers wrapped up their 2020 football season with a 28-7 loss to the now 7-3 Carver Wolverines, in an away non-conference game. The Tigers were able to avoid a shutout but ultimately fell short of a win.

The Wolverines scored on a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. They followed with another 45-yard touchdown run. Carver closed out the first quarter with a 14-0 lead over Greenville.

The Tigers scored their only touchdown for the night late in the second quarter. The Wolverines answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Greenville mounted a drive in the second half to the red zone but Carver intercepted a pass. The Tigers ended their season under the lights of Crampton Bowl.

With the loss, the Tigers were unable to secure a spot in the playoffs and ended their season 4-5 overall and fifth in the region.

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles hosted the Lowndes Academy Rebels in a non-conference game and finished their regular season with a 33-6 loss.

The Eagles opened up the game with a full head of steam. Eagle Alan Alvarez recovered a Rebel fumble and scored for a 36-yard touchdown on the second play of the game. Despite the strong start, they were unable to maintain their momentum throughout the game.

Offensively, FDA’s Lane Cater had five receptions for 43 yards, while defensively Alvarez intercepted a pass and Cater picked off two. Also, Nate Richardson and Noah Pickens had nine tackles each.

The first half ended with the Rebels leading 19-6. Unfortunately, the Eagles were unable to regain any momentum to pull out a defeat. FDA closed their football season with a 1-9 overall record and eleventh in their class.

“I am proud of our young players that were called on to step up in a difficult situation. The future is bright at FDA!” said headmaster David Sikes.

The McKenzie Tigers were set to meet the Fruitdale Pirates but were unable to do so following the damage left by Hurricane Zeta. The Tigers will host the first round of Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs against 5-5 Loachapoka this Friday night at 7 p.m. at Williams-Vickery Field.