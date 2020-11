Visitation for Mr. Charles “Lavane” Farley, 78, of McKenzie, was held from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home. Mr. Farley passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1 in Greenville.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kathlene Farley; son, Kevin Farley of Kinston; brother, Carlis Farley (Dorothy); three step daughters; a step son; several nieces and nephews and cousins.