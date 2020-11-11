Clara Betty Bowen, age 82, of Fort Deposit, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery.

Graveside services were held on Friday, Nov. 6 at Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Reverend Gayle Woodard officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Bowen is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Chelma Bowen; five sons; three daughters; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

