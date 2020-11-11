DOROTHY GOODWIN

Funeral service for Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Goodwin, 90, of Georgiana, were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 with Bro. Jared Harp and Bro. Donnie Herring officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 – 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Mrs. Goodwin passed away at her home on Wednesday night.

She is survived by her children, Sammy Goodwin and Cindy Goodwin Smith (David); grandchildren, Michelle Phillips (Eric), Lesley Davenport (Mitchell), Morgan Arrington (McMillan), Carson Junkin, Timothy Goodwin, and Kevin Goodwin; five great grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Gipson, Joyce Morris, and Jean Sanford; brother, Hubert Herring; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Goodwin; son, O’Neal Goodwin; daughter, Jody Goodwin Junkin; parents, Allen and Florence Herring; sisters Alene Riley, Janice Herring; and brothers, Douglas Herring, Arnold Herring, and Royce Herring.

Pallbearers were Carson Junkin, Eric Phillips, McMillan Arrington, Mitchell Davenport, Douglas Bennett, and Norman Lowery.

She was a member of Georgiana Church of Christ. She was a people person who loved children. She spent her work life serving food to the children of Georgiana School and later volunteered to serve food at the Senior Center in Georgiana. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.