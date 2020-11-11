FDA to host guest speaker

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Kevin “Dauber” Lacz, a former Navy SEAL sniper, breacher, and combat medic, will be speaking at Fort Dale Academy on Friday, Nov. 13 at 10:15 a.m. He is also a professional speaker and author.

Lacz served two tours in the Iraq War and is now a certified physician assistant with Regenesis, a lifestyle and performance medical practice operating in northwest Florida and southeastern Alabama.

His contributions to his unit led them to becoming the most highly decorated special operations unit of the Iraq War.

Kevin’s true account of his 2006 deployment with SEAL Team 3’s Charlie Platoon was published in July 2016.

The Last Punisher tells the gripping story of a young SEAL’s first deployment to a combat zone.

Lacz also worked as the SEAL Technical Advisor and played himself in the Oscar nominated 2014 film ‘American Sniper.’

The time he spent working alongside the film’s subject, Chris Kyle, made him a valuable asset to the film’s cast and crew.

Lacz is the spokesperson for Hunting for Healing, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization he founded with his wife, Lindsey. The couple launched the charity with a mission to take service-disable veterans and their spouses on hunting, fishing, and outdoor excursions.

Copies of his book will be available to purchase and can be signed. A portion of the proceeds will be given back to FDA.

The public is invited to attend the program. It will be held at the football stadium. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.