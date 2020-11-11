SARA LENE BLACK

Sarah Lene Black, of Montgomery, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Visitation was held at Johnson Funeral Chapel, Georgiana, on Sunday at 2 p.m. followed by a service at 3 p.m. and interment at Morrow School House Cemetery, Georgiana.

She leaves behind a daughter, Angie O’Farrell Hawkins; daughter-in-law; Sherry Hagemann, son- in-law, Mark Hawkins, Sr.; nine grandchildren, Heather and Chris Ward, Megan and Bruno Moore, Amber O’Farrell, Mark and Brie Hawkins, Dusty and Brianne Hawkins, Darrell and Melinda Cline, Daniel and Tabatha Cline, Charity and Kevin Hill, and Jeremy Cline; seventeen great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren with one on the way.

She joins her husband, Clifford O’Farrell, Sr. and two of her children, Clifford ‘Kip’ O’Farrell, Jr. and Sarah Ann O’Farrell Smith.