James Robert Josey, age 87 of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Regency Hospital of Meridian, Miss. The funeral service was held Thursday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Herbert Brown and Reverend Tyree Bowen officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Josey was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Jessie C. Josey and Mattie Bell Josey; brother-in-law, Howard Lee, and son-in-law, Wesley E. Terry.

He is survived by his wife, Linda K. Josey of Greenville; daughters, Brenda K. Terry of Merced, Calif., Jocelyn R. Reyes (Daniel), Glenda F. Josey (Felix Timothy Reyes) and Kathy G. Cruz all of Fresno, Calif.; step-daughter, Terry L. Sims (William) of Meridian, Miss.; step-son, Mark O. Keebler of Pearl, Miss.; grandchildren, Ashley E. Reyes, Nicholas J. Reyes, Micah P. Reyes, Joshua Giudici, Jeremy Giudici and Julia E. Giudici all of Fresno, Calif, Kayla R. Gates (Matthew) of Chico, Calif., Dane C. Cherry of Merced, Calif. and Timothy Carson Reyes of Sacramento, Calif.; step-grandchildren, William S. Sims of Meridian, Miss, Christian N. Sims and Melissa M. Keebler both of Oxford, Miss., Ashley E. Keebler, Samantha I Keebler, Victoria A. Keebler and Katherine S. Keebler all of Pearl, Ala.; siblings, Mary Alice Gorum (Raymond) of Red Level, Nell Marie Lee of McKenzie, and Jessie Lamar Josey (Wanda) of Prattville, and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Active pallbearers were Nicholas Reyes, Dane Cherry, Carson Reyes, Anthony Hudson, William Sims, and Burton Lee; honorary pallbearers, Lamar Josey, Wesley Terry, Howard Lee, Joshua Giudici and Jeremy Giudici.