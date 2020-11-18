Mrs. Minnie Jo Lowe, 91, of McKenzie, passed away on Friday Nov. 13, 2020 in Andalusia. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

She is survived by her son, Randall Lowe; daughter, Becky Stewart; grandchildren Dusty Stewart, Jordan Lowe, and Rhett Lowe; great-grandchildren, Lane Lowe, Brantley Lowe, Kaylee Ann Lowe, Tyson Stewart, Jody Stewart, and Little John Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Ghugh Lowe; her parents, Joe and Edna Vickery; brother, Dwight Vickery; and sister, Margaret McGowen.

Mrs. Lowe worked in the United Service Postal Service for over 25 years as a mail carrier. She was a longtime member of Community of Christ Church in McKenzie. She enjoyed working, was an excellent cook, and loved to help other people.