Tommie Maxine Heartsill Farnham, 84, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She was born at Searcy, in Butler County, and later lived in Montgomery and Tuscaloosa County.

The family received friends for visitation on Saturday, Nov. 14 beginning at 10 a.m. Funeral service followed at 11 a.m. Both will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church with Reverend Joe Lisenby officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

She is survived by a daughter, Melondie Reeves Carter (Raz), of Tuscaloosa, and a son, Homer Reeves Jr. (Jennifer) of Crenshaw County. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Raz Carter III, Ry Carter (Meagen), Justin Reeves (Camden), Sawyer Reeves, Kimberly Till (George) and Tyler Carter (Christy); great grandchildren Raz Carter IV, Anderson, Grayson and Lawson Carter, Luke and Huck Reeves, Lilly Boswell, and Tyler, Matthew and Grey Carter.

Her parents were Nannie Flora Freeman Heartsill and James Abner John Heartsill, and she was seventh of 14 children. Of the fourteen, she is survived by two sisters, Sarah Nadine Heartsill Bell and Laurice Lucene Heartsill Goorley and one brother, Henry Jackson Heartsill.

Pallbearers were her grandsons and her son, Homer Reeves Jr. She was preceded by siblings, Flora Kathleen Heartsill Hardin, Imogene Heartsill Ham, Zollie Renford Heartsill, James Abner Heartsill Jr., Corrine Jeanette Heartsill Perdue, Barbara Christine Heartsill Segars, Richard Ray Heartsill, Alice Faye Heartsill Dantzler, Clifford Ronald Heartsill and Danice Delphine Heartsill Costes.

As a young girl, Maxine was known for her keen intelligence, her strong work ethic and her ability to write poetry. She enjoyed several vocations including teaching head start in Lowndes County and being a successful realtor in Montgomery County.

Reading the Bible and leading the choir at Bethel Methodist and later singing in the choir at Eastern Hills Baptist Church were precious to her. As hobbies she read cookbooks, cooked and grew flowers.

She dearly loved her family and friends and was always willing to help people in need. One of the poems she wrote and practiced was “Be Someone’s Angel Today”.

We were amazed and grateful for the kindness and care shown to her during her illness at Capstone Village in Tuscaloosa. Thank you to all of her family and friends that blessed her during her lifetime.

