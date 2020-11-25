AREA FOOTBALL WRAP-UP CCA claims state title, Brantley advances

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Crenshaw Christian Academy (CCA) Cougars of Luverne doubled down against Abbeville Christian Academy (ACA) Friday, Nov. 20 to claim the Alabama Independent School Association 1A state title 40-20.

The Cougars were on the hunt at Crampton Bowl in Montgomery and did not disappoint their fans, school and Head Coach Roland Jones, leaving the Abbeville Generals a bit tattered for their final ride home of the 2020 football season.

It was the second time the Cougars bested the Generals this season. On Oct. 16, CCA, in almost a mirror of the state championship game, beat ACA 36-20.

The Cougars finished their season with a 9-3 record while the Generals finished 10-3.

In Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) 1A third round action, the green and white Brantley Bulldogs, also of Crenshaw County, kept their title hopes alive by besting the Red Devils of Maplesville 21-19.

The Bulldogs took blood first by scoring seven points in the first quarter and then the fight began in earnest. Both Maplesville and Brantley scored in the second quarter.

The Red Devils put 13 points on the board while the Bulldogs added another seven points, leaving the score at the end of the first half 14-13 in Brantley’s favor.

After halftime, Brantley added another seven points and Maplesville put up six in third quarter. Both teams’ defenses stiffened in the fourth quarter with neither allowing a score.

The 13-1 Brantley Bulldogs will travel to face the 13-0 Linden Patriots this Friday in AHSAA semi-final action.