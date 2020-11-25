Funeral Service for Mr. Billy Lancaster, 88, of Greenville was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial followed at Brushey Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Lancaster passed away at his home on Monday.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Carmen Nessi Lancaster; sons, Carl Lancaster (Jeannie), William Lancaster (Teresa), and Vaughn Lancaster (Yrene); grandchildren, Justin Lancaster (Yuriana), Nicole Lancaster Allen (Chris), Samantha Lancaster, Kristian Hargrove, Hunter Lancaster, and Christopher Lancaster; and great grandchild, Rafael; sister, Peggy Branyon of Kerrville, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, L. Pratt Lancaster and Fairy Lancaster.

Mr. Lancaster was born in Bolling and graduated from Georgiana High School. He served in the United States Navy for four years followed by four years at Auburn University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He held numerous positions over many decades working in many countries. He retired from Monsanto. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Greenville and Brushey Creek Baptist Church.

He was a loving husband, father, son, and grandfather and lived an exemplary life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the charity of your choice.