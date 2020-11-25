Fire claims house on Hickory Street

Late Friday morning, Nov. 20, E911 dispatched a Greenville Fire Department (GFD) engine to a call of a reported house fire on Hickory Street near the vicinity of Field Street. When firefighters on the engine approached the house, smoke was evident and a general fire alarm was made. Another GFD fire engine responded to the scene and the fire was eventually contained and put out, but the house, located at 504 Hickory Street, is considered to be a total loss. No one was inside the residence when firefighters responded but it was reported by witnesses a person was seen running from the house as smoke erupted from the roof. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)