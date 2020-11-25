Jill Pierce Lowery, a lifelong resident of McKenzie, passed into eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She and her husband, Billy, have been a staple in the town of McKenzie for over 50 years. Together they owned and operated the local hardware store since 1974 after returning from military duty in Germany. Mrs. Jill had a love for people, an infectious smile and crystal blue eyes that lit up any room she entered. Together they raised two daughters, Billie Lynn and Jessica, and welcomed five grandchildren and two wonderful sons-in-law. Through their business, they were able to help so many in the community that were less fortunate and needed a helping hand to get started. It didn’t matter the project, they were there to help.

It would be wrong to say that Mrs. Jill lost her battle because not once did she ever stop fighting nor complained. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined and never missed a day’s work due to sickness until this past year. Through her, we saw what resilience and perseverance truly looked like. She loved her family, her flowers, and making timeless keepsakes such as blankets and cross-stitched pictures.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Ava Pierce, and two brothers, Alvin “Cleo” Pierce and Doug Pierce.

She is survived by her husband, Billy C. Lowery of McKenzie; daughter and son-in-law, Billie Lynn Lowery Douglas and Billy Douglas of Pleasant Home; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica Lowery Jones and Matthew Jones of Snowdoun; grandchildren, Brayton, Brenden, and Briley Douglas of Pleasant Home and Ty and Cole Jones of Snowdoun; brother and sister-in-law, Manning and Val Pierce of Millbrook; sister, Evelyn Sellers of Montgomery; twin brother, Jack Pierce of Greenville; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Steve Inabinet of Opelika; sister-in-law, Sandra Pierce of Wilmer and sister-in-law, Liz Pierce of McKenzie; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Robert Kelley of Georgiana; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lester and Cindy Lowery of Georgiana; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ricky and Kay Godwin of Georgiana. Jill was “Aunt Jill” to dozens of nieces and nephews, many of whom she taught to swim in her family pool.

Visitation was held at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgiana on Monday, Nov. 23, starting at 5 p.m. for the family and elderly and from 6 – 8 p.m. for all friends. Led by Pastor Randy Harvell, funeral services were held at Brushy Creek Baptist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Visitation began at 1 p.m. with funeral services commencing at 2 p.m. A grave-side service followed at Brushy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery located adjacent to the church at: 206 Brushy Creek Road, Greenville, AL 36037.

Pallbearers were: nephews – Jay Pierce, Brick Pierce, Rocky Pierce, Tony Pierce, Josh Pierce, Jacob Pierce, J. Lee Pierce, Jeremy Lowery, and Justin Lowery.

The family will receive flowers or memorials may be made in her honor to either: Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama or Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

Mrs. Jill loved the people of her community and for your safety the family asked you observe social distancing practices and wear a mask if possible when attending services in her honor.