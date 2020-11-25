Kirby Louis Blackburn, age 61, of Georgiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Kirby was known for his love and dedication to public service. He began his love for the first responder lifestyle at age 14 working with Max Ambulance Service.

Having a “Servant’s Heart”, Kirby became a firefighter with the Georgiana Fire Department in 1990. Kirby and several of his colleagues worked tirelessly for five years and in 1995 proudly opened South Butler Rescue Squad.

Kirby loved his wife and all of his family wholeheartedly; he was a “father figure” to several people and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He always stood firm on his beliefs and you always knew what was on his mind!

Kirby would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need and even through this past year, he would answer any call that was dispatched out and needed help. Kirby will not only be missed by his large group of family and friends but he will also be missed by the community as well.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 17 years, Debbie Blackburn; daughter, Shannon Lewis Whigham (Shannon “Whig”); son, T.J. Lewis (Aerial); sister, Debby Blackburn Lowe (Conley); brother, Mason Blackburn; grandchildren, Talan, Arabella, and M.K.; nieces, Jamie Roberts, Melody Blizzard, Tara Brown, Vickie Blackburn, and Haley Gipson; nephews, Jason Wunderlich, Gabe Carpenter, Andrew Carpenter, and Allen Blackburn; great-nieces, Levi Locher, Shae Taylor, Adelaide and Evie Carpenter, Abegail Carpenter, and Breylon Gipson; great-nephews, Lucus Carpenter, Parker Blackburn, and Kaiden Cambell; great-great niece, Charleigh Grace Taylor; great-great nephew, Garrett Taylor; special friends, Rex and Selina Stokes (A.K.A. “Mother and Daddy”); and many many adopted children and family.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Alene Riley; father, Vernie Blackburn; step-father, Stanley Riley; sister, Shelia Sellers; brother, Rickey Blackburn; and nephew, Eric Dewulf.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 218 W. State Highway 106, Georgiana, Alabama. Memorialization is by cremation. Johnson’s Funeral Home of Georgiana has been entrusted with arrangements.