Mrs. Wendy Sowell Peevy, age 45 of McKenzie, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Andalusia Hospital.

Funeral services for Mrs. Peevy were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Foreman Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tirey Bowen officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to services. Interment followed in Bushfield Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Peevy of McKenzie; her daughters, Hannah Ellie Peevy and Haileigh Elizabeth Peevy of McKenzie; her parents, Wendell and Cindy Sowell of Red Level; sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Tony Taunton of Carolina; mother-in-law, Mable Peevy of McKenzie; brother-in-law, Joey Peevy (Tracy) of McKenzie; nephew, Nick Taunton of McKenzie; and niece, Gabby Peevy of McKenzie.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Robert Peevy.

Flowers will be accepted or you may make donations to the charity of your choice.

