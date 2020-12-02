Alyce Scott Stuart was born to Ed Neal Scott and Opal Scott in Atmore. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family and the Lord at age 74 on Nov. 26, 2020, at home in Wetumpka.

Visitation was held at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10-10:45 a.m. Graveside services followed at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by Jimmy Davis with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Alyce attended Greenville High School. She married Ronald Grant Stuart on Dec. 12, 1964. She attended Ed Reid State Technical College and was hired as a comptroller then retired after twenty years of service. Alyce loved the Lord and was an active member at Georgiana and Elmore Church of Christ.

She loved to attend church, work outdoors, bake, travel, read, teach, volunteer and visit both friends and family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Alyce was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, brother (Bob Scott) and sister (Wimberly Burton).

She is survived by her brother John Lloyd Scott and four children, Lutrell Stuart (Lisa), Travis Stuart (Angela), Traci Bakke (Timothy), and Tyler Stuart; her seven grandchildren, Tabitha Kenney, Corey Stuart, Neil Stuart, Austin Stuart, Timothy Bakke, Ian Stuart, and Madelyn Stuart; and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Child Haven, 1816 Childhaven Rd NE, Cullman, AL 35055.

Pall Bearers: Neil Stuart, Corey Stuart, Timothy Bakke, Ian Stuart, Will Maraman & Mason Pattie