Claude Wilford Mitchell, age 65, of Greenville, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, after an extended illness.

Wilford was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to so many. Most people knew him for his love of repairing vehicles. He started mechanic work at a very young age and always enjoyed being able to fix anything.

He was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved watching Auburn football and basketball. He will be missed not only by his family but also by so many friends he made through the years.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 36 years, Lynn Taylor Mitchell; children, Jamie Mitchell Roberts, Melody Mitchell Blizzard (Terry) and Bryan Buck; sister, Lovelia Scott; grandchildren, Shae Taylor (Ryan), Aubrey Buck (John Stuckey) and Christian Buck; grand dog, Oreo Blizzard; great grandchildren, Charleigh Grace and Garrett Taylor, Jackson Sims and Grace Stuckey; niece, Kristi Scott Williams (Andy); beloved pet, Penny Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elzie Mitchell; brother in-law, Claud Scott; and niece, Daphne Ann Scott.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.