On this day in sports history

Today I will discuss the two big games on national television the last week of the regular 1970 college football season.

The first one was Texas (1) vs Arkansas (4) in Austin, Texas. The 1969 game is considered a Game of a Century Game. President Richard Nixon was in attendance. It was that type of game.

This year’s game was not built up that way. Texas was ready to go. The first two drives, Texas scored touchdowns.

Then Arkansas drove in for a touchdown to make the score 14-7. Then Arkansas drove inside the Texas 4-yard line. On fourth down from the one yard line, Texas held on downs.

Then Texas drove 99 yards for a touchdown. As the saying goes, “Turn out the lights, the party is over.”

The wishbone and the Longhorn defense took over. Texas won 42-7, and went to the Cotton Bowl. Despite going 9-2, Arkansas did not go bowling that year.

The second big game that day was played on National Television at night. It was LSU (8) vs Ole Miss (16) from Baton Rouge.

Archie Manning broke his left wrist vs Houston on Nov. 7. Archie returned with a cast on his left wrist. LSU won the game and they were conference champions.

Ole Miss took an early 7-0 lead. Then LSU started to take control of the game. Right before the half, LSU sacked Manning for a safety to take a 23-10 lead.

The second half was all downhill for Ole Miss. LSU tied an NCAA record for returning three punts for touchdowns.

Art Cantrelle had a 55-yard touchdown run. Jimmy LeDoux had a run and a Mark Lumpkin field goal to one Ole Miss touchdown.

Second half was 38-7 for a LSU and a 61-17 victory. Legendary Ole Miss Coach Johnny Vaught was at home because he suffered a heart attack at mid-season.

LSU were the 1970 SEC Champions and headed to the Orange Bowl to play Nebraska. Ole Miss went to the Gator Bowl to play Auburn.