Perry Sexton, age 85 of Honoraville, passed away peacefully with his loving family and our Lord and Savior by his side on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Regional Medical Center of South Alabama.

Visitation was held for Mr. Sexton on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The family began receiving friends in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home at 10 a.m.

Funeral services were held immediately after beginning at 11 a.m. with Reverend Steve Defee officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Cool Springs Cemetery in Crenshaw County.

Mr. Sexton was preceded in death by his mother and father, Oren and Winnie Sexton; son, Joseph Sexton; brothers, RJ Sexton, Boykin Sexton, Theo Sexton, Penny Sexton, and Otsie Sexton; sisters, Ethel Sexton, Guryman Sexton, and Jewel Sexton.

Perry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Carolyn Sexton of Honoraville; son, Tommy Sexton of Honoraville; daughter, Debbie (Ronald) Warren of Honoraville; grandson, Jeffrey (Katarina Brown) Sexton of Honoraville; granddaughter, Susie (Tristan Warr) Kent of Honoraville; great grandchildren, Mallory Sexton, Emery Sexton, Jasik Franklin, and Tracieon Warr along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Perry enjoyed spending his time outdoors working with his hands. He enjoyed farming and gardening but loved his family more. To know Perry was to love him. He will be dearly missed by all those whose lives he has touched.