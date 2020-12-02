Funeral Service for Mr. Roy Owens, 70, of Greenville, was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 28, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Gaston officiating. Burial followed at Providence Cemetery.

The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Owens passed away Sunday night at his home in Greenville.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Brenda Shelton Owens; children, Bridgette Hallford (David), Will Owens (Melissa), Tina Jacobs (Scottie), Sonny Owens, Sam Durbin, and Matt Durbin (Tabatha); grandchildren, Shalyn Hallford, Robbie Owens, Alex Owens, Madison Owens, Abigail Boothe, Myka Jacobs, Myleigh Jacobs, Katherine Billingsly, Sebastian Owens, Serenity Owens, Ethan Durbin, Christopher Miniard, Jasmine Miniard, Connor Durbin, and Aliana Durbin; great grandson, Braxton Alexander; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ralph Owens and Annie Jean Gorum Owens; wife, Mikal Ann Countryman Owens; brothers, Wayne Owens and Kenny Owens; and best friend, Jesse Majors. Pallbearers were Denzel Stinson, Van Stinson, Chuck Gorum, Randy Adams, David Williams, and Ted Soloman.

Roy was a Vietnam veteran after serving four years in the United States Army. He received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart in recognition of his service. He worked at Randy’s Collision for most of his life.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and racing. He coached little league football and baseball for many years in Greenville, Georgiana, and McKenzie. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

“My greatest accomplishment in life is my relationship with my children and serving my country in a time of war.” – Uncle Baldy