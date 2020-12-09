AHSAA title wrap up

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The year of corona virus high school football has finally come to a close. The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) championships charge subsided under the Friday night lights of beautiful Bryant Denny stadium.

First came an incredible 7A championship game held Wednesday night, when the undefeated 14–0 Thompson Warriors of Alabaster conjured up nothing short of a miracle comeback against the Tigers of Auburn High.

Auburn, with 11–1 record and its only loss to Enterprise for the season, had Thompson Down 28-19 in the final 30 seconds of the bout. However, the Warriors proceeded to block a punt, returning it for a touchdown, then recovered an onside kick and kicked a 35-yard field goal with zero on the clock to beat Auburn 29-28 and repeat as 7A state champs.

Thursday’s championship games began early at 10 a.m. with the 3A Championship featuring the 12–2 royal blue and gold Knights of Montgomery Catholic taking on the undefeated 15–0 Red Devils of Fyffe.

Montgomery Catholic hung around as long as they could but came up short in a 21–16 loss to the new 3A champs Fyffe.

The 1A Championship matchup kicked off promptly at 2:45 showcasing the undefeated 13–0 Linden Patriots facing off with the 12-3 Pickens County Tornadoes.

These teams had squared off before in the first game of the season with Linden shutting out Pickens County 36–0. Pickens County fell to the same fate with Linden emerging victorious as State Champions 32–8.

The 7:30 p.m. 5A Championship pitted St. Paul’s Episcopal red, white and undefeated blue Saints of Mobile at 13-0 against the 11-2 purple and gold Spartans of Pleasant Grove. This head to head slobber knocker resulted in a 29–21 win and 5A state championship for the Saints of St. Paul’s Episcopal.

Friday brought yet another early 10 a.m. 4A Championship scrimmage. The morning melee featured the cardinal and white Handley Tigers of Roanoke who were 12–1 on the season battling the 14-1 Green Wave of Gordo.

With only one loss to their records, both of these teams were eager to wear the crown. After the final whistle had blown the Hadley Tigers were granted kingship, boasting a 35–20 victory over the Gordo Green Wave.

The scheduled 2:45 afternoon 2A championship game had the 13–1 maroon and gray Yellowjackets of Abbeville squared off with the royal blue and white Mars Hill Bible Panthers of Florence Alabama.

The Panthers had a 12–2 record prowling into this championship and they came hungry; devouring Abbeville 56–14 to take their place as 2020’s 2A state champions.

Friday night under the lights last charge was the 6A championship with the Spanish Fort red and black Toros 12-3 overall and Pinson Valley Indians. The cardinal and vegas gold Indians brought with them a 10-2 record for this championship bout. Pinson finally scalped the Spanish Fort Toros for their seat at the 6A championship table 23 -13.

The stadium lights dimmed to a close on the 2020 season and maybe, just maybe, by spring training, COVID-19 will have gone the way of the Dodo bird.