Alvin Gordon Stone, 86, of Pine Apple, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. A graveside service was held Monday, Dec. 7, at 12:30 p.m., at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Pine Apple with Rev. Nathan Skipper officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends Monday, Dec. 7, at Friendship Baptist Church in Pine Apple, from 10 – 12 p.m.

Mr. Stone was preceded in death by his parents, William Edward Stone and Marie Steen Stone; grandson, Alvin Gordon Stone III; brother, W.E. Stone Jr.; and brothers-in-law, John Laurie Dale and Harry Anderson.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Dorothea Carter Stone of Pine Apple; sons, Alvin Gordon Stone Jr. (Ellen) of Pike Road, Christopher Carter Stone (Eugenia) of Pine Apple; grandchildren, Christopher Carter Stone Jr. (Kimber) of Pine Apple, Jordan Winters Stone (Jillian) of Pine Hill, Alvin Colby Stone of Pine Apple, Sarah Grace Stone of Pike Road, Emily Elizabeth Stone of Pike Road; great grandchildren, Isabella Claire Stone, Charlotte Kay Stone, JJ Sessions; brother, Melvyn D. Stone (Glenda); sisters, Olivia Stone Dale, and Marcella Stone Anderson; and sister-in-law, Marileta Stone.

Pallbearers were John L. Dale, III, Edward Whatley, Stover Perryman, Robert Olinger, Kyle Stone, and Mark Norton.

