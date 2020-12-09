Georgiana’s Christmas Parade

This past Saturday afternoon under partly cloudy skies, the City of Georgiana held its Christmas Parade through the streets of downtown Georgiana. As usual, the parade began and finished at the old high school. Local churches, civic groups, citizens, and first responders participated in the event giving away volumes of candy and many a Merry Christmas was exclaimed. Pictured, middle right, is Greenville High School JROTC Battalion leading the march. Next came various organizations, churches and citizens and they were soon followed by a line of fire engines from local fire departments pictured bottom right. Jolly ol’ St. Nick and Mrs. Claus, pictured above with their elves, were also in the parade for all the children and adults to see. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)