Patrick Russell Wood, 56, a resident of Birmingham, died at his home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Hosie L. Wood; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Millard Long; and his beloved niece, Kristen Ward Taylor.

He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Lewis Wood of Greenville; sisters, Donna Ward (Gerry) of Greenville and Susan Lowery (Mike) of Greenville; brother, Michael Wood of Orlando, Fla. and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Patrick was an R.N. and spent nearly three decades in the caring profession of nursing. He left behind many friends from around the world.

