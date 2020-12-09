Rogers makes AISA West All-Star football squad

Fort Dale Academy football player and senior Caleb Rogers, son of Joy and Jason Rogers, is pictured at the West All-Star Football Team of the Alabama Independent School Association practice at FDA, Thursday, Dec. 3. Rogers said of his being selected to the team, “It means a lot. I have worked hard for it…every day, and it is fun to be out here.” The West squad lost to the East squad 34-32 Friday evening at Crampton Bowl in Montgomery. FDA senior Nate Richardson was also selected for the West team but a leg injury prevented his participation. FDA senior cheerleader Joy Wright was selected to the West cheerleader team. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)