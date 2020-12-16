Alvin Gordon Stone, a lifelong resident of Pine Apple, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2020, in a Birmingham hospital. Mr. Stone, the son of William Edward Stone and Marie Steen Stone, was born in Pine Apple on Sept. 4, 1934. He graduated from Moore Academy in Pine Apple and earned a B.S. in agricultural education from Alabama Polytechnic Institute in 1956.

Following his graduation from API, he embarked on a career in the cattle industry. In addition to the family cattle business, Mr. Stone ran a successful general merchandise store in Pine Apple. He was active in the Wilcox County Cattlemen’s Association, which he served as a board member and president. He was also involved in the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, the Alabama Farmers’ Federation, served as a board member of the Wilcox County Farmers’ Federation and was a member of ELECT, the political arm of the Alabama Farmers’ Federation. In 2009, his farm was named a Farm of Distinction District Winner by the Farm-City of Alabama Committee.

He was devoted to the Town of Pine Apple and spent many hours promoting it as a great place to live, work and raise a family. In addition, he was involved in many community endeavors, including the Front Porch Tour and the Wilcox County Auburn Club. He was fiercely devoted to Auburn University, and was a lifetime member of the Auburn University Alumni Association and the Auburn Ag Alumni Association.

Mr. Stone was elected to the Wilcox County Commission twice, and was an active participant in many committees of the Alabama Association of County Commissioners. Because of his leadership, he was elected as vice-president of the AACC. During his tenure as a County Commissioner, he was instrumental in helping to recruit new industry to Wilcox County, including Boss Manufacturing.

He was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church of Pine Apple, and served the church in many capacities. He was a Deacon for more than 50 years, serving as chairman. He also served as Song Leader and in many other roles. He was a founding member and lifetime treasurer of the Friendship Baptist Church Brotherhood, which has been recognized as one of the longest-standing Brotherhood groups in Alabama.

Alvin Stone is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dorothea (Dot) Carter Stone of Pine Apple. He is also survived by his sons Alvin Gordon Stone, Jr. (Ellen) of Pike Road and Christopher Carter Stone (Eugenia) of Pine Apple. His sons have the unique distinction of being the only pair of brothers who are mayors of Alabama municipalities.

In addition, he is survived by his beloved grandchildren, Christopher Carter Stone, Jr. (Kimber) of Pine Apple, Jordan Winters Stone (Jillian) of Pine Hill, Alvin Colby Stone of Pine Apple, Sarah Grace Stone of Pike Road, and Emily Elizabeth Stone of Pike Road. He was also the proud great-grandfather of Isabella Claire Stone, Charlotte Kay Stone and J.J. Sessions of Pine Apple.

His close-knit siblings include; sisters, Olivia Stone Dale of Oak Hill and Marcella Stone Anderson of Montgomery: brother, Melvyn D. Stone (Glenda) of Greenville; and sister-in-law, Marileta Powell Stone of Opelika. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive and all remember him fondly as Santa at family Christmas gatherings.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William Edward Stone and Marie Steen Stone; his brother, William Edward Stone, Jr.; brothers-in-law, John Laurie Dale, Jr. and Harry A. Anderson; and grandson Alvin Gordon Stone III.

Visitation was held Monday, Dec. 7, at Friendship Baptist Church in Pine Apple from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. A graveside service followed at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were John Dale III, Edward Whatley, Stover Perryman, Robert Olinger, Kyle Stone and Mark Norton. Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons of Friendship Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Friendship Baptist Church, (County Road 59, Pine Apple, AL, 36768), the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund (P.O. Box 27, Pine Apple, AL, 36768) or the charity of your choice.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.