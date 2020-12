Ava Benson, age 10 and the daughter of Hal and Deedra Benson, recently killed her second buck on Thursday, Dec. 3. She killed her first buck last year. The seven-point buck weighed over 150 pounds. Ava is an avid hunter like her father and brother, Clay, and also loves the outdoors and fishing. Hal accompanied Ava on the successful hunt. (Photo submitted)