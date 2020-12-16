Don Reynolds passed peacefully in his home with his loving wife Becky, on Sunday morning Dec. 6, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer. He was born on July 10, 1958 in Luverne, to William Lee and Lila Lee Reynolds.

Don was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers, John Wayne and Terry “Denver” Reynolds, and sister, Linda Reynolds.

Surviving siblings are Cynthia O’Brien of New Philadelphia, Ohio, James Reynolds of Fort Deposit and Rouen Reynolds of Eclectic. Don leaves many nieces and nephews.

In 2012, Don married Becky McCreary of LaFollette, Tenn. “GranDon” and Becky shared five grandchildren; Kiah, Anne Elise, Eva, and Sophia Shealy of Greenville, and Josie McCreary of Knoxville, Tenn.

Don was a long-time custodian at Greenville Middle School where he was able to look out for some of his grandchildren. Don enjoyed fishing, corvettes, and searching for arrowheads.

He is being laid to rest with his favorite arrowhead in his pocket. Don was the kindest and gentlest man, unless Alabama was losing the football game. He was an avid fan of Alabama football, rivaled only by his love for his family and his love for the Lord.

Visitation was Wednesday Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at Walnut Street Church of Christ with Memorial Services immediately following at 11 a.m. with Minister Charles Box officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Graveside services followed at Centenary Cemetery in Crenshaw County.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Backwoods Christian Camp, P.O. Box 939, Lineville, AL 36266.