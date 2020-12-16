On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Alabama and Florida will face each other for the 2020 SEC Championship in Atlanta. This will be their 10th meeting in the SEC Championship. Alabama leads 5-4 in these games.

The first time was on Dec. 5, 1992 at Legion Field in Birmingham. This was the first conference championship game. ABC carried this game with Keith Jackson and Bob Griese announcing.

It was a knock down drag out with undefeated Alabama edging Florida 28-21. Antonio Langham intercepted and returned a Shane Matthews 27-yard pass for a touchdown for the win.

Alabama went on to defeat Miami 34-13 in the Sugar Bowl for the national championship.

In 1993, Florida beat Alabama 28-13. It was the last game in Birmingham.

In 1994, Florida beat Alabama 24-23. It was the first game in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

In 1996, Florida beat Alabama 45-30. This was Coach Gene Stallings last SEC Championship Game.

Florida had rematch vs Florida State in the Sugar Bowl winning 52-20 to win the National Championship.

In 1999, Alabama beat Florida 34-7. During the regular season, Alabama beat Florida 40-39 in overtime.

In 2008, Florida beat Alabama 31-20. Florida then beat Oklahoma 24-14 in the Orange Bowl to win the National Championship. This was Nick Saban’s first SEC Championship game.

In 2009, Alabama beat Florida 32-13. Revenge was sweet. Alabama beat Texas 37-21 for the National Championship. It was the 1st under Nick Saban.

In 2015, Alabama beat Florida 29-15. RB Derrick Henry carried The Tide to victory. Alabama then beat Clemson 40-35 to win Nick Saban’s 4th National Championship.

In 2016, Alabama beat Florida 54-16. Special teams exploded during the loss to Clemson 35-31 in the National Championship.

Nick Saban is 3-1 vs Florida in the SEC Championship Game. Saban is 5-1 vs Florida overall at Alabama.