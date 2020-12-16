Parade lights a Christmas spirit

Once, it was doubted to happen. COVID-19 had everything locked down and it seemed unsure that it wouldn’t cancel another of Butler County’s main annual events. Though not the usual packed out crowd, there was a large turnout of young and old alike to see the parade entries and enjoy the festivities at Greenville’s Christmas Parade this year. At 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, the festivities began with the Lions Club serving hot dogs, popcorn, funnel cakes, hot chocolate and coffee, and Q94’s Kyle and Dave providing live announcing and music. Even, Ol’ Saint Nick took a little extra time to stop in and have photos taken before riding in the parade. At 6 p.m. Greenville councilman, Jae’Ques Brown, had the honor of lighting the Christmas tree in Confederate Park. ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ was the theme for the parade and 70 entries obliged by displaying a show of lights and decorations of Christmas spirit. Somehow The Grinch bribed or threatened parade officials to name himself and Cindy Lou Who as Grand Marshalls. Tracy Salter, executive director of the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, said of the judging of parade entries, “It was a tough decision, but four judges named first, second and third place floats and vehicles, based on: Overall Parade Theme, Originality/Creativity, Personalization, and Christmas Spirit.

“First place in ‘Vehicle Category’ went to The Lightfoots (Kay and Scott) with their charming “It’s a Wonderful C-10 Christmas” pickup (pictured at right); second place – Camellia Collision Center’s “sleigh” all a-glow truck; and third place was a tie going to The Grooming Co.s “doggone” cute entry and Abbie Gardner Ballew’s festively attired State Farm “bug.”

“First place in ‘Float Category’ went to Ozark Materials “It’s a Wonderful Life” re-creation of the city’s beloved Ritz Theatre; second place went to St. Thomas Episcopal Church’s heavenly float; and third place went to `First Realty of Greenville’s winter wonderland.

“The GACOC would like to thank each and every parade participant for the hard work and dedication put into the entries. Each participant helped make this year’s parade the best one ever.” (Bruce Branum | The Standard)