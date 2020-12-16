Ms. Pat Piggott of McKenzie passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, in a Mobile hospital. She was 70.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at South Butler Cemetery in McKenzie. Rev. Michael Bush will officiate. The family will receive friends at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the graveside service. Keahey Funeral Home of Andalusia is entrusted with arrangements.

Honorary pallbearers will be John McGowin, David Sanford, Rex Lee, Sammy Hester, Kenny Willis, Renay Hawsey, and Allen Lucas.

Left to cherish her memory, son, Rex Nall Piggott of Tuscaloosa, AL; and daughter, Nicole Piggott Richardson (David) of Tuscaloosa, AL;

sisters, Myra Lee Fischer (Rene) of McKenzie and Connie Lee Halford (Dwight) of Defuniak Springs, FL; grandchildren, Ryan Kenton, Kaleb Piggott, Hartley Richardson, Libba Richardson, Anna Harding Richardson, and Ryder Richardson; great-grandchildren, Conner and Spencer Kenton of St. Augustine, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Henderson Lee and Myrtle Hooks Lee.

Ms. Piggott was a retired beautician; she was a member of McKenzie Baptist Church.