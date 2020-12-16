Funeral Service for Mr. Roger Lee, 64, of Red Level, were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 9, at Mott Church of Christ Cemetery with Rev. Fred Kelley and Bro. Scott Penn officiating. Burial followed at the adjoining cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday night at Johnson Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cathy Lee; his children, Sherrie Sanders (Michael) and Shane Lee (Leigh); grandchildren, Lexie Barnes, Breanna Barnes, Kennleigh Lee, Blakeleigh Lee, and Isaac Lee; siblings Charlie Wayne Lee, Allen Lee, Grady Lee, Doris McCart, and Sara McCann.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Betty Brasier Lee.

Pallbearers were Shane Lee, Miles Brown, Shep Lucas, Eric Gomillion, Coach Matt Coghlan, Coach Drew Luker. Honorary pallbearers will be the McKenzie Football Team, Rudon Taylor, Mr. Charles Davis, Mr. John Dykes, Sellers Findley, Demond Nolen, David Campbell, Mike Crow, Russ Taylor, Little Wheeler Foshee, and Tony Ingram.

Mr. Lee worked at Red Level School for many years followed by working for the City of Andalusia. He enjoyed watching high school football and asphalt racing. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was a longtime member of Mott Church of Christ. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a heart that loved to help others, especially elderly and children.