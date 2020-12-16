Wreck briefly shuts I65

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, around 2 p.m. a two vehicle wreck in the northbound lane of U.S. Interstate 65 at the 117 mile marker in Butler County briefly caused the shutdown of both north and south lanes for an emergency Life Flight.

The crash involved one vehicle running into the rear end of the vehicle ahead that had slowed for a vehicle turning into the median.

One car caught on fire immediately and as a result the median caught fire and spread to the second vehicle.

Two ALEA Troopers along with first responders from Butler County responded to the accident. Three people were reported injured.

Two were transported by ambulance and the third was put on a Life Flight. No deaths have been reported by ALEA.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported at approximately 2:58 p.m. all lanes were closed. Both lanes were reopened by 3:29 p.m.