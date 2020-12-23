Adam Lee Crysell age 24, of Honoraville, AL passed away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Visitation was held for Adam on Thursday, Dec. 17, in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. The family received friends from 12-1 p.m. We will then meet at Cool Springs cemetery for a graveside service starting at 2:00 p.m. with brother Ricky Crysell officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Adam is survived by his two daughters, Hayley Scott and Elena Scott; mother, Karen Crysell (Chris Frazier); fathers, James Crysell (Shirley Fowler), Robert Crysell; grandmother, Willie Mae Powell; sister, Elizabeth Crysell; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Adam was a free fun loving spirit who made everyone laugh. He will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made toward Adam’s funeral expenses. Donations can be made to Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home Monday – Friday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.