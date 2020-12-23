Applications open for Zeta assistance

BY JEFF HELMS

The Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation (AFAF) is accepting applications through Jan. 15 from farmers who suffered losses related to Hurricane Zeta.

AFAF and Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell said the Foundation established a Hurricane Relief Fund in response to calls from farmers and businesses who wanted to help their neighbors. It was utilized earlier this year for Hurricane Sally, and applications are now being extended to victims of a second major storm.

“The Foundation gives individuals and businesses a way to make tax-deductible contributions that will be distributed directly to impacted farmers without administrative costs,” said Parnell.

The relief fund is designed to help offset farmer losses not covered by a farm owner policy, crop insurance or disaster relief programs. An independent committee will evaluate the applications based on need and award grants in February.

Parnell said Hurricane Zeta struck near harvest time, devastating cotton and other crops. It also uprooted trees on a swath from southwest Alabama to the northeast part of the state. Farmers are still clearing debris and rebuilding fences damaged by the storm.

The application for Hurricane Zeta assistance and a link for contributions to the fund are available at AlabamaFarmersFoundation.org.

Donations also may be made by check payable to Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation at P.O. Box 11000, Montgomery, AL 36191. Please include “hurricane relief fund” in the check memo line. All contributions are tax deductible.

Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Louisiana as a strong Category 2 storm Oct. 28 and maintained tropical storm winds as it raced across Alabama.