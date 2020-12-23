Mrs. Ina Ruth Wilson, 77, a resident of Greenville, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Jackson Hospital. The funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Burial followed at Thompson-Little Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband, Al Wilson; daughter, Sara Jones; infant son, John Parmer Wilson; and sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Whirley Williams.

She is survived by her son, Scotty Wilson; daughter, Linda Wilson; sons, Albert Wilson, Jr. (Sherry), Joseph Wilson (Derona) and Stephen Wilson; grandchildren, Andy Beck (Courtney); Bryan Wilson, Brigette Curtis, April Milton, Danielle McHenry; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

