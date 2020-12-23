Patricia Moseley Bryant, 64, of Ft. Deposit, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church in Honoraville, with Brother Mason Halacker officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at the church cemetery. The family received friends Friday morning at the church from 10-11 a.m.

Mrs Bryant was preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Alan Moseley; mother, Thelma Rhodes; and sister, Sarah Smith.

Survivors include; husband, Tommy Bryant of Ft. Deposit; sons, Joseph Seaborn Harris (Jody) of Honoraville and Albert Lloyd Moseley of Honoraville; daughter, Carrie Amanda (Mandy) Carroll (Adam) of Lapine; brothers, C.V. Taylor (Teri) of Prattville and Billy Taylor (Janie) of Prattville; grandsons, Christopher Warren Cobb (Carly) of Hope Hull, Dalton Ray Harris (Laiken) of Georgiana, Nathaniel Addison Carroll of Lapine, Colton Davis Carroll of Lapine, Alan Lloyd Moseley of Petrey, Clayton Jackson Moseley of Petrey, and Owen Wyatt Moseley of Petrey; grand-daughters, Tanner Rhodes Harris of Lapine and Georgia Alaina Carroll of Lapine, step-daughter, Kandy Pope of McDavid, Fla.; and step-son, Tommy Bryant, Jr. of Brewton.