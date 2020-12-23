Students on remote learning until Jan. 15

From Butler County School System

According to statistics published by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Butler County is currently categorized as a high risk area for COVID-19 cases and has experienced a significant increase in the number of positive cases within recent weeks.

As an ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of students and staff members, Butler County School System students will not return to in-school instruction immediately following the winter holiday break.

All students will complete assignments remotely from home Jan. 5 through Jan. 15, 2021. Students who have chosen in-school instruction will return to school campuses on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

All employees will report to work as regularly scheduled on Monday, Jan. 4.

School personnel will communicate with students and parents/guardians to ensure that they have electronic devices in hand and access to the required work assignments.

Meals will be provided for students during the remote learning period. Additional information on pick-up dates and locations will be forthcoming.

Parents and guardians are urged to maintain contact with their child’s teachers and frequently monitor their work assignments for completion.

Our school principals and teachers are on duty and ready to assist as needed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our school community as we strive to provide the best possible educational services for our students during this challenging school year.

Please check our website at www.butlerco.k12.al.us and Facebook page frequently for updates. For questions or additional information, you may contact Superintendent Joseph Eiland at [email protected] or by phone at 334-382-2665.